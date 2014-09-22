版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 22日 星期一 14:10 BJT

BRIEF-Sulzer shares seen down after Siemens bid for Dresser-Rand

Sept 22 Sulzer AG : * Shares seen opening 1.8 percent lower after siemens offers to buy

dresser-rand
