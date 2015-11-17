Sulzer says appoints Greg Poux-Guillaume as new CEO

ZURICH Nov 17 Sulzer AG has hired Greg Poux-Guillaume as its new chief executive effective Dec. 1, the Swiss pumpmaker said on Tuesday.

"He brings a comprehensive knowledge and broad understanding of many of our key markets, particularly in the oil and gas market and the power industry," Sulzer Chairman Peter Loescher said in a statement.

Poux-Guillaume was president and CEO of Alstom Grid, acquired effective November 2 by General Electric from Alstom, from 2011 to 2015, Sulzer said. He will take over from interim CEO Thomas Dittrich who will return full-time to his role as finance chief after taking temporary charge in August following the departure of Klaus Stahlmann. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)