Sulzer ends talks with Dresser-Rand after Siemens bid

Chevron says restarting output at Gorgon Train Two LNG project in Australia
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
ZURICH, Sept 22 Swiss pump maker Sulzer said it had ended talks over a merger with Dresser-Rand Group Inc after Germany's Siemens offered to buy the U.S. oilfield equipment maker for $7.6 billion.
"Sulzer has terminated the talks with Dresser-Rand," Sulzer spokesman Verena Goelkel said in an emailed statement on Monday.
The Swiss firm, which is controlled by Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, had said last week it was in non-exclusive talks with Dresser-Rand.
Siemens said earlier on Monday it was offering $7.6 billion for Dresser-Rand. The Financial Times said on Friday General Electric may also be mulling a bid.
Sulzer shares were indicated to open 1.8 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Mark Potter)
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
RIYADH, April 17 Saudi Arabia aims to produce 10 percent of its power from renewable sources in the next six years as it pushes ahead with a multi-billion-dollar plan to diversify its energy mix and free up more crude oil for export.
* Pence kicks off economic talks with Japan's Aso, seeking results