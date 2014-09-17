Sulzer says in deal talks with U.S.-based Dresser-Rand

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
ZURICH, Sept 17 Sulzer said on Wednesday that is is in talks over a potential tie-up with U.S.-based compressor and turbine maker Dresser-Rand.
"Sulzer has confirmed that it is engaged in non-exclusive discussions with Dresser-Rand regarding a potential transaction," the Winterthur, Switzerland-based company said in a statement issued after its shares were suspended from trading.
"There can be no assurance that a transaction will result from these discussions, and Sulzer does not intend to comment further unless and until an agreement is reached." (Reporting By Katharina Bart; editing by Susan Thomas)
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co