UPDATE 2-Sulzer shares jump as stock buyback expectations gather steam

ZURICH, Aug 3 Shares in Swiss pump maker Sulzer surged nearly 7 percent on Monday as a share buyback looked more likely after a mandatory takeover bid by its main shareholder was not expected to win investor support.

Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg's investment firm Renova said it had increased its stake to above 33.33 percent, forcing it into a takeover offer as any shareholder with more than a third of the company must make a bid under Swiss law.

Renova Group said it was offering 99.20 Swiss francs ($102.79) per share, the level at which Sulzer's shares closed on Friday. It acknowledged that at that level few investors would support the bid.

Renova is run by former Siemens Chief Executive Peter Loescher, who is also chairman of Sulzer.

Analysts said Renova was moving before a possible share buyback by Sulzer, which could lift its stake above the 33.33 percent threshold, forcing it to make a takeover offer at a higher price.

Sulzer shares surged as much as 6.9 percent percent on the view that a share buyback was now more likely given that the obstacle of Renova being forced to make a takeover bid had now been removed.

Loescher said Sulzer might initiate a share buyback because it has ample cash reserves. Renova had boosted its stake to 33.36 percent, valued at more than 1.1 billion francs.

"We are giving Sulzer maximum flexibility. The firm itself has to decide the rest for itself," Loescher said at a media conference in Zurich.

Renova, also Swiss-based, said it had no plans to take Sulzer private and wants to maintain Sulzer's existing ownership structure in which a majority of shares are held by independent shareholders.

"We take this news [Renova's offer] as a positive as it will allow Sulzer to re-evaluate its capital cash allocation strategy," Credit Suisse analyst Patrick Laager said. "Potentially Sulzer could start a share buyback."

Loescher said Sulzer has a cash pile of more than 800 million francs, but has so far failed to make substantial acquisitions. Last year its proposed merger with Dresser-Rand Group was thwarted when Siemens offered more for the U.S. compressor and turbine maker.

"That purchase came with a massive premium," Loescher said on why his former employer beat Sulzer out.

Sulzer spokesman Matthias Hochuli said the company would not commenting on a potential buyback. Sulzer has formed a committee to review Renova's offer, and would report to shareholders by Aug. 24. ($1 = 0.9651 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart, Paul Arnold and John Miller; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Susan Fenton)