UPDATE 1-Sulzer sells Metco coatings unit to Oerlikon for $950 mln in cash

ZURICH Jan 31 Swiss machinery manufacturer
Sulzer agreed to sell its coatings unit Metco to peer
Oerlikon for around 850 million Swiss francs ($949
million) in cash, as it seeks to focus on it three main
businesses.
The deal is based on a enterprise value - equity plus debt
-of 1 billion Swiss francs, Sulzer said in a statement published
on Friday.
Sulzer put Metco up for sale last year to concentrate on
more lucrative businesses making pumps and equipment and
providing services for the oil and gas industry.
"We are pleased that we have found a new owner for the
Sulzer Metco division that will leverage the strengths of the
business in the best possible way," Sulzer Chief Executive Klaus
Stahlmann said.
Metco, the world's largest maker of thermal spray coatings
for the car, chemicals and energy industries, had sales of 690
million francs and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization of 91.7 million francs in 2012. It employs
around 2,400 people.
Buyout group EQT was also said to have submitted a bid for
Metco, according to three people familiar with the transaction.
In a separate statement, Oerlikon said it plans to combine
Metco with its existing coatings business to increase its market
access. The combined business will operate around 130 facilities
and employ some 6,000 people.
"This step marks an important milestone for the Oerlikon
Group, creating the technologically leading global product and
service company for Surface Solutions," said Oerlikon CEO Brice
Koch.
The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, is
expected to close in the third quarter.
($1 = 0.8959 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by John Stonestreet)