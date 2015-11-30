版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 30日 星期一 14:06 BJT

Renova takeover of Sulzer gets regulatory green light

ZURICH Nov 30 Competition authorities in the United States, Russia, Germany and South Africa have approved the takeover of Swiss industrial company Sulzer by Russian investor Viktor Vekselberg, his Renova investment vehicle said on Monday.

That paves the way for a deal to wrap up next month.

Shareholders tendered nearly 30 percent of Sulzer in a takeover offer in August, giving Vekselberg a stake of around 63 percent. (Reporting by Michael Shields)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐