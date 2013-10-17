版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 10月 17日 星期四 13:06 BJT

BRIEF-Sulzer says 9-month order intake 3 bln swiss francs

ZURICH Oct 17 Sulzer AG : * Says CHF 3 billion in order intake in the first nine months of 2013
