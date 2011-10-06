UPDATE 1-Sumitomo Chemical to double wafer output by 2013 - Nikkei

(Follows alerts)
Oct 7 Sumitomo Chemical Co plans to
double production of semiconductor wafers for smartphone and
tablet computer components by the spring of 2013, Japanese
business daily the Nikkei reported.
The company will spend about 4 billion yen ($52.2 million)
to upgrade and expand a plant in Sodegaura, Chiba Prefecture, ,
the paper said.
Since smartphones use many more electronic parts than
conventional cellular phones, concerns over a wafer shortage are
spreading, the Nikkei said.
Sumitomo will install equipment that can produce wafers
measuring 6 inches in diameter, which is 2 inches larger than
those it makes currently at the plant, the daily reported.
The company is looking to raise sales to 10 billion yen a
year by 2015 from 5 billion yen currently, the Nikkei said.
($1 = 76.700 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)