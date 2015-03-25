UPDATE 2-Japan's Sumitomo warns of first annual loss in 16 years

* Forecasts net loss of 85 bln yen for year to March 31
* Says expects 230 bln yen net profit in 2015/16
* To cut resource investment to 10 pct of spending from 40
pct
(Adds details of investment plan, President quotes)
By Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO, March 25 Japan's Sumitomo Corp
warned it would post its first annual loss in 16 years in the
financial year ending this month, hit by a slump in commodities
prices that forced it to cut its investment plans for its energy
and metals businesses.
The trading house said on Wednesday that it expected a net
loss of 85 billion yen ($711 million) for the current year that
ends on March 31, missing its own - already lowered - forecast
of a 10 billion yen net profit.
The loss would be the first since the 1998/99 financial
year, and the widest since the company was hit by $2.6 billion
in losses from illegal copper trades in 1996/97.
But Japan's fifth-largest trading house said it expected to
return to profit in the new financial year, on the back of
higher income from non-natural resources operations such as car
sales and power generation.
Under a new three-year business plan unveiled on Wednesday,
Sumitomo forecast 230 billion yen in net profit for 2015/16 and
more than 300 billion yen in 2017/18.
"We can achieve a profit of over 300 billion yen in the 2017
business year, helped by growing non-resource businesses, even
if energy and metals prices remain at where they are now,"
Sumitomo President Kuniharu Nakamura told reporters and
analysts.
He also said Sumitomo would reduce its investment budget on
resources to 10 percent of the company's planned total spending
of 1.2 trillion yen over the next three years, down from about
40 percent of total spending over the past two years.
Like global oil majors and miners, Japanese trading firms
have been caught out by the commodities rout, which has seen
crude oil prices more than half since mid-2014.
Sumitomo had forecast a 250 billion yen net profit for
2014/15, before it started booking impairment losses as
commodities slumped. In September, it slashed the estimate to 10
billion yen.
"We didn't expect resources prices to fall this far," said
Chief Financial Officer Hiroyuki Inohara, adding oil and iron
ore prices are likely to remain under pressure.
The company now expects total impairment losses of 325
billion yen for the year that is about to end, against its
previous estimate of 240 billion yen. This includes about 240
billion yen in losses from U.S. shale oil projects and a 65
billion yen loss from a Brazilian iron ore mine.
Inohara said Sumitomo had given up on an earlier target of
boosting resource operations to account for a fifth of its
overall assets by 2019/20. It now plans to maintain its
resources asset level at around 1 trillion yen, or about 10
percent of its total assets, for the next three years.
($1 = 119.7300 yen)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy and Pravin Char)