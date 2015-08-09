Japan's Sumitomo Life in talks to buy U.S. insurer Symetra -Nikkei

TOKYO Aug 9 Japan's Sumitomo Life Insurance Co
is in talks to buy U.S. life insurer Symetra Financial Corp, the
Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday.
Sumitomo Life is looking to acquire
Washington-based Symetra for a fee estimated between 400
to 500 billion yen ($3.22 billion to $4.03 billion), the Nikkei
said without citing sources.
According to the Nikkei, Symetra's management is expected to
remain after the acquisition by Sumitomo Life.
Sumitomo Life would join a growing list of Japanese life
insurers looking to expand business in the United States amid a
shrinking domestic market hit by a decreasing population.
In February, Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co bought
Alabama-based Protective Insurance for $5.6 billion while Meiji
Yasuda Life Insurance co acquired Oregon's StanCorp Financial
Group Inc for $5 billion in July.
($1 = 124.2100 yen)
