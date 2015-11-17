Japan's Sumitomo Metal seeks stakes in copper, gold mines

TOKYO Nov 17 Sumitomo Metal Mining is
looking to snap up stakes in copper and gold mines, taking
advantage of its sound finances and a slump in commodity prices
to bolster future growth, its president said.
"We have a perfect opportunity now to make use of strength
and pursue good deals that would benefit us in future," Sumitomo
Metal President Yoshiaki Nakazato told a news conference.
A number of companies had approached the firm about possible
sales, he said, but declined to elaborate.
Several miners have indicated they are on the look out for
copper assets, as slowing demand growth in China, the world's
biggest consumer of industrial metals, has pushed copper prices
to six-year lows. Gold is at nearly five year lows.
Companies such as Glencore have come under pressure
from investors to cut debt amid a broadranging slump in
commodity prices.
Nakazato said Sumitomo Metal was sticking with a long-term
goal to boost its annual copper output from the mines in which
it holds a stake to 300,000 tonnes in 2021, up from planned
output of 175,000 tonnes this year.
Sumitomo Metal was also unlikely to reach full capacity at
its Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile until April or May, he
said, confirming indications from another company official last
week that the schedule would be delayed from December.
The delay was due to problems with the mine's molybdenum
plant, he said.
The Sierra Gorda mine, owned jointly with Polish producer
KGHM Polska Miedz, began commercial production at the
end of June and the setback adds to a slew of production delays
at Chilean copper mines this year.
While its basic finances are healthy, Japan's second-biggest
copper producer still slashed its full-year profit forecast this
month, blaming the plunge in the prices of copper and nickel and
the delayed ramp-up at Sierra Gorda.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Richard Pullin)