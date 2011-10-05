UPDATE 1-Sumitomo to boost Brazilian iron ore mine output-Nikkei

Oct 6 Sumitomo Corp said it plans to increase production capacity 70 percent by 2013 at a Brazilian iron mine it operates with a leading local steelmaker, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The Japanese trading house acquired a 30 percent stake in a subsidiary of Usiminas in 2010 through a Brazilian unit, the paper said.

The mine is slated to produce 7 million tons of ore in 2011. To increase output, processing equipment for low-grade ore with roughly 40 percent iron content will be added next year at a projected cost of $450 million, the business daily said.

The mine that Sumitomo jointly operates is expected to produce 12 million tons of ore in 2013, the paper said. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)