UPDATE 1-Sumitomo Mitsui to partner Bank of China - Nikkei

Nov 24 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), a subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group , is forming a partnership with Bank of China to help the Japanese lender's clients raise capital and make payments in yuan, business daily Nikkei said.

The operational alliance, proposed by Bank of China, is expected to lead to the increased issuance of yuan-denominated bonds, the newspaper reported.

SMBC clients raising yuan funds in the Hong Kong-led offshore market will have access to Bank of China's group network and know-how in transferring the funds to mainland operations, the paper said.

Bank of China President Li Lihui will be in Tokyo on Thursday to conclude the deal, which will also cover yuan settlements and information exchanges, Nikkei reported. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)