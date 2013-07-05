YOUR PRACTICE: Summer reading picks for financial advisers

| July 5
July 5 As people head for vacations this holiday
week, we asked five financial advisers to recommend books
suitable for the beach but still relevant to the wealth
management industry.
Their choices may help other advisers make their businesses
more efficient, rethink how they communicate with clients or
take a more skeptical view of the financial services industry.
***
Rob Schein, managing director and partner at HighTower in
Palm Desert, California, recommends "Berkshire Hathaway Letters
to Shareholders 1965-2012," by Warren Buffett.
The legendary investor has long been known for the
anecdotes and quips in his popular annual Letter to
Shareholders. This compilation, published this year, gives
readers the unedited version of letters from more than two
decades.
Reading Buffett's book is like getting an MBA for $20,
Schein said. Obviously advisers can learn from the sage's
investing wisdom, but Schein, whose team oversees $750 million
in client assets, recommends advisers read the letters from an
entrepreneurial perspective, applying the mantras about business
efficiencies and long-term market prospects to their own
practices.
***
Mag Black-Scott, president and chief executive of Beverly
Hills Wealth Management, a firm with just under $400 million in
assets under management, chooses "Bull by the Horns: Fighting to
Save Main Street From Wall Street and Wall Street From Itself,"
by Sheila Bair.
This 2012 book by the former head of the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corporation is a scathing account of the recent
financial crisis. When Black-Scott first picked it up, she
thought it would feel like homework. It actually reads like a
novel, she said.
"If you're in this business, it's a must-read" because it
will remind advisers to question what is relayed to them as a
given by regulators and financial institutions.
***
Liz Lockwood, a private wealth adviser based in Houston with
UBS Wealth Management Americas, a unit of UBS AG,
recommends "Be the Hero: Three Powerful Ways to Overcome
Challenges in Work and Life," by Noah Blumenthal.
Lockwood, whose team manages $2.2 billion in client assets,
is an avid reader of self-help books, a genre she says slows her
down to where she can see things from the perspective of her
clients and staff.
In his 2009 book, Blumenthal, an executive coach and
corporate speaker, says individuals have to break out of a
victim's mentality and find ways to put themselves in charge.
That message has helped Lockwood be a better boss and
adviser, she says. Instead of assuming that her assistant would
know to put a portfolio review together ahead of a meeting with
a client, she now takes time to lay out her daily expectations
for her staff.
She also finds that she's more patient with rude clients.
When a client was brash with her about a sophisticated trade he
wanted done on an extremely tight deadline, Lockwood remained
patient and assumed the man's out-of-character behavior was
probably due to something in his personal life. That helped her
complete the trade to the man's satisfaction, and he remains an
important source of her revenue.
***
Mark McLeland, a financial adviser based in Fort Worth,
Texas, with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, a unit of Bank of
America Corp, picks "The Wealthy Barber," by David
Chilton.
This 1989 personal finance book, presented in the form of a
novel, follows residents of a Canadian town as they get advice
from the local barber and financial guru on topics like
investing, mortgages and insurance.
McLeland, who manages $400 million in assets, said that when
his clients' kids express an interest in personal finance, he
gives them Chilton's book.
It's a funny and nonthreatening introduction to money
management, he says. In fact, if McLeland ends up having one of
them as a client, he asks what chapter most interests them as a
way of starting a dialogue.
His favorite advice from the book: "Invest 10 percent of all
you make for long-term growth."
***
Russ Hill, chief executive of Long Beach, California-based
Halbert Hargrove, recommends "How Will You Measure Your Life?"
by Clayton Christensen.
In this 2012 book, the Harvard Business School professor
uses his research on success and failure to provide insights on
how people can find fulfillment in their careers and personal
lives.
Hill, whose firm manages $2.2 billion in client assets,
provides e-tablets to all his staff and periodically sends them
books to read. This one provides a philosophical and academic
explanation for why the culture of the firm is so important, he
says.
The book inspired Hill to make sure all his staff in his
firm's six offices are dealing with clients the same way, every
time. One of his favorite quotes in the book: "If a culture is
formed, people will autonomously do what they need to do to be
successful."