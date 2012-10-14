COLUMN-Job #1 for the IMF: Stay the course and avoid lurches to austerity - Summers

By Lawrence Summers
Oct 14 If the global economy was in trouble
before the annual World Bank and IMF meetings in Tokyo this past
weekend, it is hard to believe that it is now smooth
sailing. Indeed, apart from the modest stimulus provided to the
Japanese economy by all the official visitors to Tokyo, it's not
easy to see what of immediate value was accomplished.
The U.S. still peers over a fiscal cliff, Europe staggers
forward preventing crises King Canute-style with fingers in the
dyke but no compelling growth strategy, and Japan remains
stagnant and content if it can grow at all.
Meanwhile, each BRIC is an unhappy story in its own way,
with financial imbalances impeding growth in the short run and
deep problems of corruption and demography casting doubt on
long-run prospects.
In much of the industrial world, what started as a
financial problem is becoming a deep structural problem. If
growth in the United States and Europe had been maintained at
its average rate from 1990 to 2007, GDP would be between 10 and
15 percent higher today and more than 15 percent higher by 2015
on realistic projections. Of course this calculation may be
misleading because global GDP in 2007 was inflated by the same
factors that created financial bubbles. Yet even if GDP was
artificially inflated by five percentage points in 2007, output
is still about $1 trillion short of what could have been
expected in the U.S. and EU. This works out to more than
$12,000 for the average American family
With these results, it will be argued that the process of
international economic cooperation is failing. It will be
suggested that there have been failures of leadership on the
part of the major actors. There will be calls for changes in the
international economic architecture.
There is some validity in all of this. Political
constraints interfere with necessary actions in much of the
world because international processes do not trump domestic
imperatives. U.S. politics have been dysfunctional in the run-up
to the 2012 election. The European Union sometimes makes the
U.S. Congress look like a model of crisp efficiency in coming to
conclusions. In Russia and China, authoritarian leaders lacking
legitimacy have difficulty driving economic reform. So also do
those with democratic mandates in India and Brazil.
Concern about dysfunctional politics and the processes of
international cooperation is certainly warranted. But the best
one can hope for from politics in any country is that it will
drive rational responses to serious problems. If there is no
consensus on the causes of or solutions to serious problems, it
is unreasonable to ask a political system to implement forceful
actions in a sustained way. Unfortunately, this is to an
important extent the case with respect to current economic
difficulties, especially in the industrial world.
While there is agreement on the need for more growth and job
creation in the short run and on containing the accumulation of
debt in the long run, there are deep differences of opinion both
within and across countries as to how this can best be
accomplished.
What might be labeled the "orthodox view" attributes much
of our current difficulty to excess borrowing by the public and
private sectors; emphasizes the need for credibly containing
debt accumulation over the long term; puts a premium on austere
fiscal and monetary policies; and stresses the need for
long-term structural measures rather than short-term,
demand-oriented steps to promote growth.
The alternative "demand support view," while recognizing
the need to contain debt accumulation and avoid high inflation,
emphasizes the need for steps to increase demand in the short
run as a means of jump-starting economic growth and setting off
a virtuous circle in which income growth, job creation and
financial strengthening are mutually reinforcing.
International economic dialogue has been defined by
vacillation between these two viewpoints over the last few
years. At moments of particularly acute concern about growth
like spring 2009 and the present moment, the IMF and many but
not all monetary and fiscal authorities tend to emphasize
demand-support views. But as soon as clouds start to lift,
orthodoxy reasserts itself and attention shifts to fiscal
contraction and long run financial hygiene.
This is a dangerous cycle whatever your economic beliefs.
Doctors who prescribe antibiotics warn their patients that they
must complete the full course even if they feel much better
quickly. Otherwise they risk a recurrence of illness and worse
yet the development of more antibiotic resistance. So too with
economic policy. Advocates of orthodoxy prize
consistency. Those like me whose economic thinking emphasizes
promoting demand, worry that expansionary policies carried out
for too short a time prove insufficient to kick-start growth
while at the same time discrediting their own efficacy and
reducing confidence.
The Tokyo meetings may not have had an immediate
impact. But the IMF's recognition of the need to sustain demand
and avoid lurches to austerity can be very important for the
medium term if and only if it is sustained through the next
round of economic fluctuations