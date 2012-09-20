Summit Midstream Partners expects to raise up to $262.5 mln in IPO

BRIEF-Lenovo Group qtrly profit attributable $98 mln
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 20 Summit Midstream Partners LP, a provider of natural gas gathering and compression services, expects to raise up to $262.5 million in its initial public offering of common units at the higher end of the $19 and $21 price range.
The company, owned by GE Energy Financial Services and energy infrastructure-focused private equity firm Energy Capital Partners, will sell 12.5 million common units.
Summit Midstream, which counts Encana Corp and Chesapeake Energy Corp among its customers, posted a profit of $16.7 million on revenue of $75.9 million for the six months ended June 30.
Barclays Capital, BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters to the offering.
The Dallas-based company plans to list its common units on New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SMLP".
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.