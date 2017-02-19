China's Sun Art's 2016 profit up 5.2 pct, beats forecast

HONG KONG Feb 19 Hypermarket operator Sun Art
Retail Group Ltd on Sunday posted a 5.2 percent rise
in 2016 net profit, beating forecasts, as steady demand from
lower-tier cities helped offset increasing pressure from the
country's rapidly growing e-commerce sector.
The retailer, a joint venture between Taiwanese conglomerate
Ruentex Group and French retailer Groupe Auchan SA,
posted a net profit of 2.6 billion yuan ($379 million) for the
12 months ended December, up from 2.4 billion yuan in 2015.
That compared with an average forecast of 2.5 billion yuan
from 16 analysts polled by Reuters.
