Sun Art Retail says nine-month net profit up marginally

HONG KONG Nov 10 Hypermarket operator Sun Art
Retail Group Ltd on Thursday posted a 1 percent gain
in net profit for the first nine months, as it faced intense
competition from rapidly growing e-commerce platforms.
The retailer, a joint venture between Taiwanese conglomerate
Ruentex Group and French retailer Groupe Auchan SA,
posted a net profit of 2.03 billion yuan ($299 million) for
January-September, up from 2.01 billion yuan a year earlier.
For July-September, net profit amounted to 599 million yuan,
up 11.1 percent from 539 million yuan the same quarter in 2015,
according to Reuters' calculation.
Sun Art, which competes with China Resources and Wal-Mart
Stores Inc in China, saw its turnover for the first nine
months rising 4.4 percent from a year ago to 77.32 billion yuan.
The sector, which faces stiff competition from online
retailers, is now seeing a consolidation by existing players who
are also scaling back expansion plans.
Sun Art also plans to scale back new store openings this
year, and aims to invest 1 billion yuan in e-commerce
development over the next two years.
Sun Art shares dived 10.4 percent so far this year, lagging
a 4.2 percent gain in the benchmark index.
($1 = 6.7890 Chinese yuan)
