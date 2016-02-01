Sun hopes cut-price generic Gleevec will win third of U.S. market

ZURICH Feb 1 India's Sun Pharma
launched a generic version of Novartis's leukaemia
drug Gleevec on Monday in the United States and hopes to poach a
third of sales in six months by pricing the copycat some 30
percent cheaper, its Sun's North American chief executive said.
Gleevec, or imatinib mesylate, costs up to about $90,000
annually in the United States, implying Sun's price could be
roughly $60,000. Gleevec posted $4.7 billion in global revenue
in 2015, and Swiss-based Novartis has said the U.S. patent
expiry puts around $2.5 billion in annual sales at risk.
Last week, Novartis blamed Gleevec's expiration as the major
reason its total 2016 revenue and profit would stagnate at last
year's $49.4 billion level. It has been one of the Basel-based
drug company's mainstay products since 2001.
In a phone interview, Sun North American CEO Kal Sundaram
said initial shipments of the generic, made at the company's
U.S. facilities, should be on pharmacy shelves within two or
three days.
"I'm expecting a steady pickup from here on," Sundaram said
from New York. "If we pick up a 30 percent share, we'll be
happy."
Sun's version was granted 180 days of marketing exclusivity
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration because it was the
first to file on the generic.
Imatinib mesylate is a kinase inhibitor to treat adult and
paediatric patients with chronic myeloid leukaemia and other
blood diseases.
Sun makes half its $4.5 billion sales in the United States,
where 6,600 new cases of chronic myeloid leukaemia are diagnosed
annually, with 1,140 annual deaths.
Gleevec's introduction 15 years ago transformed the blood
cancer into a chronic disease. One study found 90 percent of
patients were still alive five years after starting treatment.
Novartis could have faced Gleevec competition from Sun
earlier, but reached a court settlement with the Mumbai-based
company in 2014 that delayed its version's introduction until
this month.
Its arrival comes at a time when U.S. debate over
pharmaceuticals pricing has reached a fever pitch, with
Democratic presidential hopefuls Hillary Clinton and Bernie
Sanders sparring over how to reduce costs.
"I anticipate that the healthcare system in the country will
have savings in the order of 30 percent," Sundaram said, on the
generic's price, adding first-year sales may depend on whether
doctors prescribe Gleevec or the cheaper alternative for
first-time leukaemia patients.
"I would anticipate the insurance companies to be taking an
active role," he added.
Novartis has been touting its newer drug Tasigna, saying
studies show it is better than Gleevec in some instances. But in
2015, Tasigna sales worldwide were just a third of Gleevec's, at
$1.6 billion.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Alison Williams)