CORRECTED-HK's Sun Hung Kai taps 3 banks for consumer finance spinoff -sources

HONG KONG, April 3 Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd
has appointed three banks to underwrite the sale of
its consumer finance division, people familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Thursday.
The Hong Kong conglomerate chose JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan
Stanley and UBS AG to run the sale, which is expected to value
the business - United Asia Finance Ltd - at around $3 billion,
the people said.
"The consideration of a potential separate listing of UAF
remains at a preliminary stage," the company said.
JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS declined to comment.
