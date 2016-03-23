Sun Life to buy remaining 51 pct of CSL in Indonesia

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
TORONTO, March 23 Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy the remaining 51 percent of CIMB Sun Life (CSL) in Indonesia from its partner CIMB Group to further expand its presence in a key Asian market.
Sun Life Financial, which currently owns large stakes in the life insurance companies - 49 percent of CSL and 100 percent of Sun Life Financial Indonesia - said it intends to integrate the businesses to create a "single presence" in Indonesia.
Kevin Strain, President of Sun Life Financial Asia said Indonesia was a priority market for Sun Life's long-term growth plans in the region.
"We had anticipated and positioned ourselves well to meet the "single presence" policy, and uniting the businesses in SLF Indonesia will give us even greater ability to serve our customers," Strain said in a statement.
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by G Crosse)
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.