MOVES-Sun Life Financial names Randolph Brown chief investment officer

Jan 11 Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc appointed Deutsche Bank AG's Randolph Brown as its chief investment officer, effective immediately.

Brown will overseeing the investment operations of Sun Life Assurance Co of Canada and its general account, which had invested assets of about $135 billion as at Sept. 30.

He will be based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

Brown has been at Deutsche Bank since 2007 and most recently was global head of insurance and pension solutions and head of asset and wealth management for the UK region. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)