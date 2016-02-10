UPDATE 1-Sun Life fourth-quarter profit rises on growth from Canada, Asia

BRIEF-CMS ENERGY INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE
* CMS ENERGY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK BY 7 PERCENT, TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds details on segments)
TORONTO Feb 10 Insurer Sun Life Financial Inc reported higher fourth-quarter earnings, driven by growth in its Canadian, Asian and asset management businesses.
Net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was C$536 million ($384.89 million), or 87 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$502 million, or 81 Canadian cents a share, a year ago. Underlying earnings rose to C$1.05 a share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 87 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income at its Canadian unit jumped nearly 80 percent, reflecting some gains from investing activities.
Profit from Asia, where Toronto-based Sun Life has been expanding aggressively, climbed about 18 percent. Earnings at its U.S. business declined.
Assets under management rose 21 percent to C$891 billion at end of the quarter. ($1 = 1.3926 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by David Gregorio and Lisa Shumaker)
* CMS ENERGY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK BY 7 PERCENT, TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt, but said it will not sell its call center business at this time.