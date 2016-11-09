Canada's Sun Life Financial reports 21 pct jump in profit

Nov 9 Sun Life Financial Inc ,
Canada's third-largest insurer by assets, reported a 21 percent
jump in quarterly underlying profit, helped by strong growth in
the United States and Canada.
The company's underlying net income rose to C$639 million
($476.2 million), or C$1.04 per share, in the third quarter
ended Sept. 30 from C$528 million, or 86 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
Sun Life said on Wednesday net income rose 53 percent to
C$737 million, or C$1.20 per share.
The insurer also raised its quarterly dividend by 4 percent
to 42 Canadian cents per share.
($1 = 1.3418 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)