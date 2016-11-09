UPDATE 1-Sun Life Financial profit beats on strength in U.S., Canada

(Compares with estimates, adds details)
Nov 9 Sun Life Financial Inc ,
Canada's third-largest insurer by assets, reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, fueled by
strong growth in the United States and Canada.
The company's underlying net income jumped 21 percent to
C$639 million ($476.58 million), or C$1.04 per share, in the
third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 93 Canadian
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Underlying net income in Canada rose to C$226 million from
C$174 million in the same period last year, while the measure
jumped 41 percent to $103 million in its U.S. business.
The Toronto-based company said net income rose 53 percent to
C$737 million, or C$1.20 per share.
Total wealth sales rose 28.4 percent to C$35.2 billion,
while insurance sales rose 25 percent to C$661 million.
Sun Life's total assets under management rose 5 percent to
C$908.10 billion at end of the quarter.
Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest insurer
by assets, is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov.
10.
($1 = 1.3408 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)