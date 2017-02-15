Canadian insurer Sun Life's underlying profit falls 13.3 pct

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
Feb 15 Sun Life Financial Inc , Canada's third-largest insurer by assets, reported a 13.3 percent fall in quarterly underlying profit, hurt by weakness in the United States.
The company's underlying net income fell to C$560 million ($428 million), or 91 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$646 million, or C$1.05 per share, a year earlier.
Net income rose 35.8 percent to C$728 million, or C$1.18 per share. (Reporting by Komal Khettry and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring