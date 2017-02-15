UPDATE 1-Canadian insurer Sun Life's underlying profit falls 13.3 pct

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
Feb 15 Sun Life Financial Inc,, Canada's third-largest insurer by assets, reported a 13.3 percent fall in quarterly underlying profit, hurt by weakness in the United States.
The company's underlying net income fell to C$560 million ($428 million), or 91 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$646 million, or C$1.05 per share, a year earlier.
Sun Life's underlying net income fell 9.7 percent in Canada, the company's biggest market, while it plunged 45 percent in the United States.
The Toronto-based company's net income rose 35.8 percent to C$728 million, or C$1.18 per share.
Total wealth sales rose 29.1 percent and life and health sales jumped 39.6 percent.
Sun Life's total assets under management rose 1.3 percent to C$903.3 billion at the end of the quarter.
Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, last week reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and met a long-held target to achieve an annual profit of C$4 billion in 2016, helped by a strong performance in Asia. (Reporting by Komal Khettry and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring