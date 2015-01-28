Sun Life buys U.S. asset manager Ryan Labs

TORONTO Jan 28 Sun Life Financial Inc
will buy New York-based Ryan Labs Asset Management in a deal the
Canadian insurer hopes will help it win more business with U.S.
pension funds and other institutional investors, Sun Life said
on Wednesday.
Toronto-based Sun Life did not disclose the value of the
deal for Ryan Labs, which specializes in liability driven
investing and total return fixed-income strategies. It said the
acquisition would not be material to its results.
The companies said Ryan Labs has about $5.1 billion in
assets under management for clients across the United States.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)