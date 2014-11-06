版本:
Sun Life CFO says will be active with buy back program

TORONTO Nov 6 Sun Life Financial Inc, Canada's No. 3 insurer, intends to be active with the share buy back plan it unveiled with its third-quarter earnings, its chief financial office said on Thursday.

"We intend to be active with it, absolutely," Chief Financial Officer Colm Freyne told analysts on a conference call.

Sun Life said on Wednesday its board had authorized the purchase of up to 9 million common shares through a normal course issuer bid.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
