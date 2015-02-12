Sun Life says on track to look at dividend payout this year

TORONTO Feb 12 Sun Life Financial said on
Thursday it was on track to consider a dividend increase in
2015, as it suggested last year, even though Canada's
third-largest insurer reported lower-than-expected profits in
the fourth quarter of 2014.
"In doing so, we will look at where we are relative to the
40 to 50 percent dividend ratio payout range we've previously
communicated. We finished 2014 at the higher end of that range,
and as we look through 2015, we expect to move down in that
range and so we are still on track to revisit the dividend this
year," Chief Executive Dean Connor told analysts on a conference
call.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)