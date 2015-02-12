版本:
Sun Life says on track to look at dividend payout this year

TORONTO Feb 12 Sun Life Financial said on Thursday it was on track to consider a dividend increase in 2015, as it suggested last year, even though Canada's third-largest insurer reported lower-than-expected profits in the fourth quarter of 2014.

"In doing so, we will look at where we are relative to the 40 to 50 percent dividend ratio payout range we've previously communicated. We finished 2014 at the higher end of that range, and as we look through 2015, we expect to move down in that range and so we are still on track to revisit the dividend this year," Chief Executive Dean Connor told analysts on a conference call.

(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
