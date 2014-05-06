Sun Life Financial net profit falls 22 pct

BRIEF-Brandywine Realty Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.32
* Brandywine Realty Trust announces first quarter 2017 results and adjusts 2017 guidance
TORONTO May 6 Sun Life Financial Canada's No. 3 life insurer, said on Tuesday its first-quarter net income fell 22 percent due to the impact of last year's sale of its U.S. annuities business.
Sun life earned a net C$400 million ($367.23 million), or 65 Canadian cents in the quarter, down from a year-earlier C$513 million, or 85 Canadian cents a share.
On a continuing operations basis, which excludes the impact of the U.S. annuities business as well as other items, operating income was C$454 million, or 74 Canadian cents a share, up from C$448 million, or 75 Canadian cents per share. ($1 = 1.0893 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Alcoa Corp - company to streamline administrative locations globally to reduce complexity and lower costs
April 19 Ebay Inc reported a 3.7 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as more shoppers visited its e-commerce websites and efforts to revamp its platform paid off.