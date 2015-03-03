Telecoms firm BCE to shift pension fund longevity risk to Sun Life

TORONTO, March 3 Telecommunications provider BCE
Inc has reached a deal to transfer the longevity risk
for C$5 billion ($4.01 billion) of pension plan liabilities to
insurer Sun Life Financial Inc, the companies said on
Tuesday.
Under the longevity insurance deal, the Bell Canada Pension
Plan will pay monthly premiums to Sun Life. In exchange, Sun
Life will make monthly pension payments into the plan for the
lifetime of existing pensioners.
($1 = 1.2479 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)