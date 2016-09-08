Sun Life CEO says looking for acquisitions but bar set high

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TORONTO, Sept 8 Sun Life Financial Inc is continuing to look for acquisitions, provided they help the Canadian insurer meet its target of a 12 to 14 percent return on equity, Chief Executive Dean Connor said on Thursday.
"We continue to look for opportunities. We think we have the bandwidth to do more," Connor told the Scotiabank Financials Summit in Toronto.
"The bar continues to be high," Connor said. "Our hurdle rates for M&A continue to fit with the 12 to 14 percent RoE targets we put out for the company. We have not lowered our hurdle rates." (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)