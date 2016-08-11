UPDATE 2-Insurer Sun Life Financial's Q2 profit falls more than expected

(Recasts, adds comment from company, analyst)
Aug 10 Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial
on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected
drop in underlying profit for the second quarter.
Underlying net income, which excludes the impact of interest
rates and equity market movements, fell about 10 percent to
C$554 million ($424 million), or 90 Canadian cents per share, in
the quarter ended June 30.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 92 Canadian
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sun Life said its reported net income fell 34 percent to
C$480 million, or 78 Canadian cents per share. That reflected a
decline in interest rates during the second quarter, which the
company said was due to macroeconomic factors including
Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
"Rounding out a poor quarter for the lifecos, Sun Life's
earnings are not likely to receive a warm reception in trading
tomorrow," said Barclays' analyst John Aiken.
Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life
insurer, last week reported a lower-than-expected quarterly
profit, blaming low interest rates and Brexit-driven market
volatility.
Sun Life's underlying net income in Canada fell 20 percent
to C$200 million, while underlying net income from its U.S.
business rose 8.6 percent to C$114 million.
($1 = C$1.3050)
