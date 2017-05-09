UPDATE 1-Canadian insurer Sun Life's profit misses estimates

No more quiet chats? Australia becomes new frontier for shareholder disruption
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia
(adds details)
May 9 Insurer Sun Life Financial Inc reported a smaller-than-expected profit on Tuesday, hurt by weak growth in its U.S market.
Canada's third-biggest life insurer by assets said its underlying net income fell to C$573 million ($417.7 million), or 93 Canadian per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$582 million, or 95 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Underlying net income excludes the impact of interest rate and equity market movements.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 99 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Underlying net income in the U.S slumped 28.4 percent to C$58 million, while the measure in its Canadian business, its biggest unit, jumped 5 percent to $229 million, the company said.
The company's total life and health sales rose to C$772 million from C$488 million, while wealth sales stood at C$37.6 billion, up from C$33.2 billion.
Sun Life's total assets under management rose 7.8 percent to C$927.28 billion at the end of the quarter.
Rival Manulife Financial Corp last week reported a rise in first-quarter earnings, slightly beating market forecasts with help from strong sales in Asia. ($1 = 1.37 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham in Toronto; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia
* U.S. FDA approves Mydayis (mixed salts of a single-entity amphetamine product) - a new once-daily option for ADHD symptom control in patients 13 years and older
LOS ANGELES, June 20 Airline passengers in the U.S. Southwest this week are learning that searing heat can be as potent as snow and ice when it comes to causing flight disruptions.