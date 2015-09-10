REFILE-India's Sun Pharma looking to divest Ireland plant

(Corrects date in dateline)
MUMBAI, Sept 10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd, India's largest drugmaker by sales, said it is
looking to divest a manufacturing plant in Ireland as it tries
to control costs that have spiralled since it bought Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd.
The world's fifth largest generic drugmaker has been working
on resolving issues at Ranbaxy's India-based drug manufacturing
sites, all of which have been banned from exporting to its
largest market, the United States, over quality control issues.
"Decisions are being made to either close or divest some of
our manufacturing facilities," a Sun Pharma spokesman said in an
emailed statement.
"Currently, the Ireland facility has been identified for
divestment."
Following the completion of the Ranbaxy acquisition in March
this year, Sun Pharma last month reported one-off
integration-related costs of 6.85 billion rupees ($102.86
million) for the quarter ended June.
It has warned that revenue may remain flat or decline this
fiscal year, as it faces supply constraints at one of its own
plants in the western Indian state of Gujarat.
($1 = 66.5945 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)