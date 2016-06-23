India's Sun Pharma bets on new products to boost U.S. skincare products growth

| MUMBAI, June 23
MUMBAI, June 23 India's largest drugmaker Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries is banking on the launch of
newer and more complex products to offset rising competition in
its lucrative U.S. dermatology business, its U.S. chief said.
The world's fifth-largest maker of generic drugs was the
first among its Indian peers to enter the roughly $5 billion
U.S. dermatology space by acquiring a controlling stake in
Israel's Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in 2010.
That marked a major effort by Sun to scale up its niche and
specialty drugs pipeline, as the market for plain-vanilla
generics - most large Indian drugmakers' bread and butter until
then - started to get increasingly crowded with smaller players.
But as competition has heated up in the last few years, many
companies have also sought niche markets, and dermatology has
attracted quite a few. India's Lupin bought U.S. firm
Gavis to expand in dermatology, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
is scaling up its pipeline too.
Mid-sized drugmakers such as Torrent Pharmaceuticals
and Alembic Pharmaceuticals are working on
skin treatments, and many small U.S. firms are increasingly
challenging Sun's share in the market, analysts say.
Kal Sundaram, who heads Sun's operations in the United
States, its largest market, said the company would lose some
share in dermatology in the short-term, but was confident of its
pipeline of new products driving growth.
"While the competitive intensity will increase, it is not
going to be like atorvastatin (Lipitor), where you have 10 or 15
manufacturers," Sundaram told Reuters. "(In dermatology), maybe
from three (manufacturers) it would go to about five."
Sun has high hopes for tildrakizumab, an experimental
psoriasis drug that recently completed late-stage trials, full
results of which are due out soon.
Most dermatology drugs require clinical studies for
approval, which Kal said cost between $7 million and $10
million, on average, "and there is no guarantee if they will be
successful," thus limiting competition.
Nimish Mehta, founder and director of ResearchDelta
Advisors, said he expects Taro's sales to rise 18 percent this
fiscal year based on approvals for new dermatology products.
Price hikes have largely helped Sun grow its dermatology
business over the years, but they are harder to make after a
recent wave of consolidation between U.S. drug distributors.
Sundaram said the company expects pressure on prices in the
short term, but it is betting on expanding volumes.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)