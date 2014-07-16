India's Sun Pharma acquires U.S.-based Pharmalucence

BRIEF-Crescent Point Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Crescent point announces Q1 2017 results with production ahead of guidance
MUMBAI, July 16 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India's third-largest generic drugmaker by sales, said on Wednesday it had acquired U.S.-based Pharmalucence Inc, which has sterile injectable capacity and research capabilities.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Crescent point announces Q1 2017 results with production ahead of guidance
April 27 Seeds and chemical maker Dow Chemical Co, which is merging with DuPont, reported a much bigger quarterly profit from a year earlier, when the company recorded charges of $824 million.
* Akari therapeutics plc says edison investment research ltd has withdrawn the report titled "akari's coversin matches soliris in phase ii" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: