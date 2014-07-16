版本:
India's Sun Pharma acquires U.S.-based Pharmalucence

MUMBAI, July 16 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India's third-largest generic drugmaker by sales, said on Wednesday it had acquired U.S.-based Pharmalucence Inc, which has sterile injectable capacity and research capabilities.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
