India's Sun Pharma Q2 profit up 15 pct, but lags estimates

MUMBAI Nov 13 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
, India's largest drugmaker by revenue, reported a 15
percent jump in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, but
slightly lagged estimates.
Net income for the quarter ended September was 15.72 billion
rupees ($255.4 million), up from 13.62 billion rupees a year
earlier. Analysts on average expected net income of 15.88
billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sun Pharma, which is in the process of acquiring rival
drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, is awaiting
approval from India's antitrust regulator for the deal.
(1 US dollar = 61.5600 Indian rupee)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)