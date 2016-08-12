India's Sun Pharma Q1 profit boosted by Gleevec generic

MUMBAI Aug 12 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
, India's largest drugmaker, reported a quarterly profit
that beat analysts' estimates, helped by its exclusive launch of
the first generic version of leukaemia drug Gleevec in the
United States.
Net profit for the April-June quarter was 20.34 billion
rupees ($304.17 million). Sun had reported a profit of 5.56
billion rupees a year ago, hurt by a big charge related to
remediation costs at its drug factories.
Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 19.04 billion
rupees for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sun launched its generic Gleevec in February, pricing it
about 30 percent lower than the original drug's annual price of
around $90,000. The company has a six-month exclusivity on the
market, and hopes to poach a third of the sales in that time,
Sun's North American chief executive Kal Sundaram told Reuters
in February.
($1 = 66.8700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)