China's Sun Art looking at Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam markets

TAIPEI Jan 28 Sun Art Retail Group Ltd , China's biggest hypermarket operator, is looking at expanding into Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam, said Samuel Yin, chairman of Taiwan conglomerate Ruentex, a major Sun Art shareholder.

Sun Art, a joint venture between Ruentex Group and privately held France's Groupe Auchan SA, has leap-frogged competitors in China, overtaking Wal-Mart Stores Inc in 2010, according to data from research firm Euromonitor.
