Meal kit company Sun Basket raises $9.2 mln in Unilever-led round

May 11 U.S. organic food delivery service Sun
Basket said on Thursday it had raised $9.2 million in a
fundraising round led by Unilever Ventures, the venture arm of
consumer products company Unilever Plc .
The San Francisco, California-based food service company
will use the funds to expand its distribution, as it looks to
expand its footprint in the growing industry of companies that
deliver fresh ingredients and recipes to subscribers.
The round follows Sun Basket's first series C fundraising
earlier this year, and brings total C funding to $24.2 million.
To date, Sun Basket has raised $52 million, from investors that
include Baseline Ventures, PivotNorth Capital and Accolade
Partners.
Sun Basket declined to disclose its valuation, though
Reuters has previously reported the company is valued at between
$500 million to $1 billion.
The food delivery market, a new category that has grown in
popularity over the past couple of years, includes Blue Apron,
the largest company in the market, as well as HelloFresh in
Europe and Chefs Plate in Canada.
The increasingly crowded industry has already seen some
casualties, as many companies have struggled to cover their
costs but still keep the deliveries at an attractive price for
consumers. Food-delivery startup Maple announced it was shutting
down this week, about a year after SpoonRocket made a similar
announcement.
While SunBasket is not profitable, it distinguishes itself
from its competitors by catering to customers with particular
dietary preferences or needs, such as vegetarian or gluten-free
meals, Sun Basket CEO Adam Zbar said in an interview. Such
customers tend to be more loyal and willing to pay more than
other food shoppers, he added.
Sun Basket is not concerned about its larger competitors,
such as grocer Kroger Co, which this week announced its
own meal kit delivery plans, because delivery services are not
tied to the same infrastructure as stores, Zbar said.
He added that competitor and online retailer Amazon.com
Inc's strength lies in being a platform to sell
products, not in creating them.
"You can't dis-intermediate us, because we are a product
company, not a just an e-commerce company," Zbar said.
Zbar would not comment on a previous Reuters report that the
company has hired investment banks to prepare for an IPO.
