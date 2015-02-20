Investor asks SunCoke Energy to perform or seek a sale

BRIEF-Ford's China sales in April up 11 pct y/y
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
Feb 20 SunCoke Energy Inc's third-largest shareholder has asked the coke producer to sell itself if it cannot show it can grow.
Hedge fund Jet Capital Investors LP and affiliates hold a 6.2 percent stake in SunCoke, which produces coke used in steelmaking. (1.usa.gov/1zt2IgN) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet took to the skies in Shanghai for its long-delayed maiden test flight on Friday, a major step for Beijing as it looks to boost its profile in the global aviation market.
* Q1 adj EBITDA up 8 pct at 612 mln eur vs poll avg 598 mln (Recasts lead, adds net income decline,)