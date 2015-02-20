版本:
2015年 2月 21日

Investor asks SunCoke Energy to perform or seek a sale

Feb 20 SunCoke Energy Inc's third-largest shareholder has asked the coke producer to sell itself if it cannot show it can grow.

Hedge fund Jet Capital Investors LP and affiliates hold a 6.2 percent stake in SunCoke, which produces coke used in steelmaking. (1.usa.gov/1zt2IgN) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
