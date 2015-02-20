UPDATE 2-Investor asks SunCoke to chart growth path or seek sale

(Adds statement from SunCoke, updates share movement)

Feb 20 SunCoke Energy Inc's third-largest shareholder, hedge fund Jet Capital Investors LP, asked the coke producer to sell itself if it cannot show it can grow in the next 12 months.

Shares of SunCoke Energy, whose coke is used in steel making, rose as much as 6.5 percent on Friday. The company was valued at $1.14 billion at Thursday's closing price.

"Execution on growth initiatives has been virtually non-existent with not a single acquisition completed in 2014," Mathew Mark, a general partner at Jet Capital, said in a letter to SunCoke's board. (1.usa.gov/1zt2IgN)

The fund, which along with affiliates hold a 6.2 percent stake in SunCoke, said it was concerns about the company's slow pace of evolution to a general partnership/limited partnership structure.

"We always welcome constructive input from all of our shareholders ... We are currently reviewing Jet Capital's letter," SunCoke said in a statement to Reuters.

SunCoke said in March it planned to sell its coal mines and transfer its domestic coke business to its master limited partnership (MLP).

"Given the failures of 2014, the market currently ascribes zero growth in perpetuity to SunCoke, and zero value to its advantaged GP/LP structure," Mark said.

SunCoke, whose customers have been hit by tepid steel demand from China, said in December it would halve its annual coal production and cut 175 jobs.

The company, with 50 years of experience, produces more than 5 million tons, according to its website.

Jet Capital, which manages more than $1.6 billion in capital, said it has been a stakeholder in SunCoke since 2012.

SunCoke shares were up 4.7 percent at $18.01 on the New York Stock Exchange after touching a month-high of $18.31. The stock had fallen more than 22 percent in the 12 months through Thursday. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Joyjeet Das)