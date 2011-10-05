UPDATE 1-SunCoke Energy to boost coke production

* Sees Q3 coke production 960,000 tons vs 953,000 year ago

* To start metallurgical coke supply for AK Steel by Nov.1

* Stock up 2.1 percent

Oct 5 SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC.N) said its new plant in Ohio will start supplying coking coal to steelmaker AK Steel Holding Corp (AKS.N) next month, boosting its coke production capacity by 15 percent.

SunCoke expects its total U.S. coke-making production capacity will increase by 550,000 tons to 4.2 million tons per year once the Middletown, Ohio, facility is in production.

Lisle, Illinois-based SunCoke will begin heating coke-making ovens in mid-October and plans to initiate metallurgical coke production by Nov. 1 for AK Steel, which has a steelmaking plant in Middletown.

Coking, or metallurgical coal is a key ingredient, along with iron ore, for making steel in blast furnaces.

SunCoke said its total U.S. coke production is estimated at 960,000 tons in the third quarter, up from 953,000 tons a year earlier.

The company also said it has acquired SFG IHCC LLC's 19 percent ownership interest in the partnership that owns the Indiana Harbor coke-making facility for $34 million. SFG is an affiliate of General Electric Co's (GE.N) GE Capital.

SunCoke now holds an 85 percent interest in the partnership. The remaining 15 percent interest in the earnings of the partnership is owned by an affiliate of DTE Energy Co (DTE.N).

SunCoke shares were up 2.1 percent at $10.34 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Steve James in New York; editing by John Wallace)