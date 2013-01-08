版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 8日 星期二

REFILE-BRIEF-Suncoke Energy announces senior notes offering of $150 mln

Jan 8 Jan 8 SunCoke Energy Inc : * Announces launch of senior notes offering by Suncoke Energy partners, l.p * Unit launched an offer to sell $150 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2020 * Source text * Further company coverage
