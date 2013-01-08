REFILE-BRIEF-Suncoke Energy announces senior notes offering of $150 mln

GLOBAL-MARKETS-U.S. stocks rise with oil futures, investors await earnings
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
Jan 8 Jan 8 SunCoke Energy Inc : * Announces launch of senior notes offering by Suncoke Energy partners, l.p * Unit launched an offer to sell $150 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2020 * Source text * Further company coverage
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 10 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has shortlisted companies for its solar and wind power projects, as part of the first round of its renewable energy initiative, the energy ministry said on Monday.
April 10 AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc, a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion in an all-stock deal as it aims to accumulate the airwaves it needs for a next generation network.