UPDATE 1-Suncoke Energy sees IPO price at $15-$17 per share

July 6 Metallurgical coal producer SunCoke Energy Inc filed with U.S. regulators to offer 11.6 million units for $15-$17 each in an initial public offering.

Sunoco Inc , which holds all of SunCoke Energy shares, will sell some of these shares to pay off its debts with a third-party bank, SunCoke Energy said.

The Lisle, Illinois-based company said its common stock will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SXC."

(Reporting by Mayuresh Tungare in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)