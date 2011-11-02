UPDATE 1-SunCoke Energy Q3 beats on higher output, prices

(Follows alerts)
* Q3 EPS $0.26 vs est.$0.20
* Q3 rev $403.5 mln vs est. $397.9 mln
Nov 2 SunCoke Energy Inc posted
better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher
production and metallurgical coal pricing.
Lisle, Illinois-based SunCoke said it will slow its planned
expansion to focus on operational improvements as the company's
mining operations were being affected by higher cash costs and
lower production.
SunCoke's third-quarter net income was $18.4 million, or 26
cents per share, compared with $37.4 million, or 53 cents per
share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 22 percent to $403.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 20 cents a
share on revenue of $397.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company also said its new Middletown, Ohio facility
completed its first delivery of metallurgical coke to AK Steel
Holding Corp earlier this week.
Coking, or metallurgical coal is a key ingredient, along
with iron ore, for making steel in blast furnaces.
SunCoke expects the facility to operate at full capacity by
July 2012.
Shares of the company closed at $11.79 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)