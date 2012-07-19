UPDATE 1-Suncoke Energy to form and float MLP

July 19 Metallurgical coke maker SunCoke Energy
Inc said its board approved the formation and floatation
of a master limited partnership (MLP).
A part of SunCoke Energy's interests in the Haverhill and
Middletown cokemaking facilities in Ohio would make up the MLP's
key assets, said Suncoke.
SunCoke Energy said it will own the general partner of the
proposed MLP, SunCoke Energy Partners LP.
Master Limited Partnerships are corporate structures favored
by energy companies. The partnerships pay almost no taxes and
pass almost all profits along to investors, making them more
capital efficient than other structures.
SunCoke Energy expects to close the initial public offering
of the MLP not earlier than the fourth quarter. It will use the
proceeds to repay debt and fund expansion projects.
SunCoke Energy was spun off from Sunoco last July.
Coking, or metallurgical coal is a key ingredient, along with
iron ore, for making steel in blast furnaces.
Shares of Lisle, Illinois-based Suncoke Energy closed at
$15.02 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.